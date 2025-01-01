Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Penny Dreadful
Quotes
Penny Dreadful quotes
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
John Clare
True evil is, above all things, seductive. When the Devil knocks at your door... he doesn't have cloven hooves. He is beautiful, and offers you your heart's desire in whispered airs. Like a siren, beckoning you to ruinous shores
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Rory Kinnear
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree