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Penny Dreadful
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Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
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