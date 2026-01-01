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Kinoafisha TV Shows Penny Dreadful Awards

"Penny Dreadful" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
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