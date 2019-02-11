The Russian comedy-drama series "The Baker and the Beauty" is a romantic story about a wealthy and eccentric girl whose name often appears on the pages of fashion magazines. One day, she falls in love with a simple baker from Malakhovka. At the same time, a respectable man is in love with the spoiled millionaire's daughter. Sasha attends social events, spends weekends in London, and flirts with wealthy men. Meanwhile, her chosen one only has a modest bakery and a heartbroken girl with whom he had been in a relationship for seven years.

