The Baker and the Beauty poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Baker and the Beauty

The Baker and the Beauty (2019 - 2019)

Пекарь и красавица 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 6 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

The Russian comedy-drama series "The Baker and the Beauty" is a romantic story about a wealthy and eccentric girl whose name often appears on the pages of fashion magazines. One day, she falls in love with a simple baker from Malakhovka. At the same time, a respectable man is in love with the spoiled millionaire's daughter. Sasha attends social events, spends weekends in London, and flirts with wealthy men. Meanwhile, her chosen one only has a modest bakery and a heartbroken girl with whom he had been in a relationship for seven years.
Cast
Evgeniya Dmitrieva
Evgeniya Dmitrieva
Anya Chipovskaya
Anya Chipovskaya
Artur Vaha
Artur Vaha
Nikita Volkov
Nikita Volkov
Daniil Vahrushev
Daniil Vahrushev
Aleksey Rozin
Aleksey Rozin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
Seasons
The Baker and the Beauty - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 17 episodes
 
Stills
