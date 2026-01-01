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Kinoafisha
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Peaky Blinders
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BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Drama Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Drama Series
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Production Design
Nominee
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