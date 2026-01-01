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Kinoafisha TV Shows Patrick Melrose Awards

"Patrick Melrose" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Mini-Series
Winner
Leading Actor
Winner
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