Refaat Ismail I will never stop loving you, Maggie. Until the stars fall from the sky, until the world ends. until planets collide and suns wither. Until the moon is extinguished and all seas and rivers dry up. Until I become senile and my memory is eroded. Until my tongue is no longer capable of uttering your name. Until my heart beats for the last time, only then I may stop, I may stop loving you.