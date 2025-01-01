Refaat IsmailIt's not fair to strip the wind of its power to move the curtains, and attribute it to some mythical monster.
Refaat IsmailI will never stop loving you, Maggie. Until the stars fall from the sky, until the world ends. until planets collide and suns wither. Until the moon is extinguished and all seas and rivers dry up. Until I become senile and my memory is eroded. Until my tongue is no longer capable of uttering your name. Until my heart beats for the last time, only then I may stop, I may stop loving you.
Refaat IsmailIf your mind plays tricks on you, play along.
Refaat IsmailI don't know which is worse, to break her heart right now or let her spend the rest of her life with a man like me?
Refaat IsmailFifteen years ago I bought a ring because I wanted to propose. And then someone came along and married her instead. So, I gave up. I don't think I can give up again.
