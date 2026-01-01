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Outlander
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Season 8
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Season 8 Cast of the Series Outlander (2026)
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"Outlander" cast
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Caitriona Balfe
Sam Heughan
Sophie Skelton
Richard Rankin
Charles Vandervaart
John Bell
John Bell
Ian Murray
César Domboy
Fergus Fraser
Lauren Lyle
Marsali MacKimmie
Izzy Meikle-Small
Kieran Bew
Turlough Convery
Florrie Wilkinson
Frances Tomelty
Tobias Menzies
Carla Woodcock
Diarmaid Murtagh
Tobias Menzies
Frank Randall
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