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Kinoafisha TV Shows Outlander Seasons Season 8 Cast and roles

Season 8 Cast of the Series Outlander (2026)

"Outlander" cast All info
Caitriona Balfe
Caitriona Balfe
Sam Heughan
Sam Heughan
Sophie Skelton
Sophie Skelton
Richard Rankin
Richard Rankin
Charles Vandervaart
Charles Vandervaart
John Bell
John Bell
Ian Murray
César Domboy
César Domboy
Fergus Fraser Lauren Lyle
Lauren Lyle
Marsali MacKimmie
Izzy Meikle-Small
Kieran Bew
Kieran Bew
Turlough Convery
Turlough Convery
Florrie Wilkinson
Frances Tomelty
Tobias Menzies
Tobias Menzies
Carla Woodcock
Diarmaid Murtagh
Diarmaid Murtagh
Tobias Menzies
Tobias Menzies
Frank Randall
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