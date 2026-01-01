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Outlander
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Season 2
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Season 2 Cast of the Series Outlander (2016)
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"Outlander" cast
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Caitriona Balfe
Claire Randall
Sam Heughan
Duncan Lacroix
Tobias Menzies
Frank Randall
Tobias Menzies
Dominique Pinon
Master Raymond
Graham McTavish
Dougal MacKenzie
Gary Lewis
Colum MacKenzie
Nell Hudson
Laoghaire MacKenzie
Andrew Gower
Prince Charles Edward Stuart
Stephen Walters
Angus Mhor
Lotte Verbeek
Stanley Weber
Comte St. Germain
Grant O'Rourke
Rupert MacKenzie
Rosie Day
Mary Hawkins
James Fleet
Sophie Skelton
Frances de la Tour
Mother Hildegarde
Laura Donnelly
Richard Rankin
Roger Wakefield
Steven Cree
Lionel Lingelser
Tracey Wilkinson
Clive Russell
Simon Callow
Scott Kyle
Niall Greig Fulton
Maureen Beattie
Robert Cavanah
Marc Duret
Oscar Kennedy
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