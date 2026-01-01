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Kinoafisha TV Shows Outlander Seasons Season 2 Cast and roles

Season 2 Cast of the Series Outlander (2016)

"Outlander" cast All info
Caitriona Balfe
Caitriona Balfe
Claire Randall Sam Heughan
Sam Heughan
Duncan Lacroix
Duncan Lacroix
Tobias Menzies
Tobias Menzies
Frank Randall Tobias Menzies
Tobias Menzies
Dominique Pinon
Dominique Pinon
Master Raymond Graham McTavish
Graham McTavish
Dougal MacKenzie Gary Lewis
Gary Lewis
Colum MacKenzie Nell Hudson
Nell Hudson
Laoghaire MacKenzie Andrew Gower
Andrew Gower
Prince Charles Edward Stuart Stephen Walters
Stephen Walters
Angus Mhor Lotte Verbeek
Lotte Verbeek
Stanley Weber
Stanley Weber
Comte St. Germain
Grant O'Rourke
Rupert MacKenzie Rosie Day
Rosie Day
Mary Hawkins
James Fleet
Sophie Skelton
Sophie Skelton
Frances de la Tour
Frances de la Tour
Mother Hildegarde Laura Donnelly
Laura Donnelly
Richard Rankin
Richard Rankin
Roger Wakefield Steven Cree
Steven Cree
Lionel Lingelser
Tracey Wilkinson
Clive Russell
Clive Russell
Simon Callow
Simon Callow
Scott Kyle
Niall Greig Fulton
Niall Greig Fulton
Maureen Beattie
Robert Cavanah
Marc Duret
Oscar Kennedy
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