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Outlander
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Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Costumes for a Period/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Costumes for a Period/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
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