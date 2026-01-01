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Kinoafisha TV Shows Outlander Awards

"Outlander" updates

All info
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominee
 Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Costumes for a Period/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Costumes for a Period/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
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