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Outer Banks
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MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Nominee
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Kiss
Winner
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