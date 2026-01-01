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Our Kind of People
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Our Kind of People (2021)
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"Our Kind of People" cast
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Yaya DaCosta
Angela Vaughn
Nadine Ellis
Leah Franklin-Dupont
Lance Gross
Rhyon Nicole Brown
Lauren Dupont
Alana Bright
Nikki Vaughn
Kyle Bary
Quincy Dupont
Joe Morton
Teddy Franklin
Morris Chestnut
Raymond DuPont
McKinley Freeman
Raven Goodwin
Jeff Hephner
Melissa De Sousa
L. Scott Caldwell
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