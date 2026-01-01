Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Open Your Eyes
Seasons
Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Open Your Eyes (2021)
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
"Open Your Eyes" cast
All info
Maria Wawreniuk
Ignacy Liss
Michal Sikorski
Wojciech Dolatowski
Zuzanna Galewicz
Marta Nieradkiewicz
Klaudia Koscista
Sara Celler-Jezierska
Pola Król
Marcin Czarnik
Magdalena Kumorek
Urszula Grabowska
Karol Bernacki
Tomasz Sapryk
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree