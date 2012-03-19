"The Island of Unwanted People" is a story about thirteen brave individuals who survive a shipwreck. They find themselves on a deserted island, representing different social groups: businessmen, alcoholics, weekenders, young children, and criminals. In order to survive, they must learn to work together as a team. This includes finding food and building shelter. However, they soon discover that the catastrophe was not accidental. Someone intentionally left them to die in the middle of the ocean. The conspirator is among them.

