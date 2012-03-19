Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ostrov nenuzhnyh lyudey poster
Ostrov nenuzhnyh lyudey poster
Ostrov nenuzhnyh lyudey poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.1
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ostrov nenuzhnyh lyudey

Ostrov nenuzhnyh lyudey (2012 - 2012)

Остров ненужных людей 18+
Production year 2012
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Island of Unwanted People" is a story about thirteen brave individuals who survive a shipwreck. They find themselves on a deserted island, representing different social groups: businessmen, alcoholics, weekenders, young children, and criminals. In order to survive, they must learn to work together as a team. This includes finding food and building shelter. However, they soon discover that the catastrophe was not accidental. Someone intentionally left them to die in the middle of the ocean. The conspirator is among them.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Aleksandr Pankratov-Chernyy
Aleksandr Pankratov-Chernyy Альберт Быков
Aleksandr Robak
Aleksandr Robak Савелий Тимофеевич Рыбаков
Dmitriy Ulyanov
Dmitriy Ulyanov Андрей Каморин
Pavel Trubiner
Pavel Trubiner Эдуард Викторович (Коклюш)
Elvira Bolgova
Elvira Bolgova Лиза
Nelli Pshennaya Александрина
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Island-Based Series: A Top List Island-Based Series: A Top List

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Ostrov nenuzhnyh lyudey - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 24 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more