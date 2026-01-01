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Orange Is the New Black
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Orange Is the New Black (2014)
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"Orange Is the New Black" cast
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Taylor Schilling
Piper Chapman
Uzo Aduba
Danielle Brooks
Michael Harney
Sam Healy
Natasha Lyonne
Nicky Nichols
Taryn Manning
Kate Mulgrew
Jason Biggs
Larry Bloom
Stephanie Andujar
Michael Chernus
Laverne Cox
Lori Tan Chinn
Rebecca Drysdale
Tracee Chimo
Brian Haley
Catherine Curtin
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