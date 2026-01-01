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Orange Is the New Black
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Orange Is the New Black (2013)
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"Orange Is the New Black" cast
All info
Taylor Schilling
Piper Chapman
Laura Prepon
Alex Vause
Michael Harney
Sam Healy
Michelle Hurst
Miss Claudette Pelage
Kate Mulgrew
Jason Biggs
Larry Bloom
Danielle Brooks
Natasha Lyonne
Nicky Nichols
David Aaron Baker
Chris Beetem
Lea DeLaria
Big Boo
Madeline Brewer
Uzo Aduba
Michael Chernus
Deborah Rush
Tracee Chimo
Annie Golden
Dominic Colon
Laverne Cox
Cory Fernandez
Nick Sandow
Joe Caputo
Joel Marsh Garland
Catherine Curtin
Taryn Manning
Jackie Cruz
Kim Director
Maria Dizzia
Todd Susman
James McDaniel
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