Big Boo [observing Pennsatucky's grave shrine to her aborted babies] It's like a whole little graveyard here.

Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett Yeah, these are all my unborn babies.

Big Boo Ooh.

[sings]

Big Boo Ooh. She got the Mother's Day blues!

[pause]

Big Boo Jesus, you look like the Angel of Death. I get that a lot.

Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett [about aborting her babies] Yeah, I'm goin' to hell. I know it. I mean, even though I was saved and everything, I just- they never even had a chance, you know?

Big Boo Son, you gotta let go of that shit.

Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett It's easy for you to say. I'm guessing you ain't never had to abort nobody.

Big Boo A bold assumption. You ever read a book called Freakonomics?

Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett No. What's it about, bearded ladies and midgets?

Big Boo Close. It's about economic theory, cause and effect.

Big Boo It's actually a pretty good read. They have this chapter in it, "Where Have All the Criminals Gone?"

Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett Over there in that field.

Big Boo You know, in the 1990s, crime fell spectacularly, and this book attributes that to the passing of Roe v. Wade.

Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett The Darkness of '73.

Big Boo The exact opposite, actually. I mean, the abortions that occurred after Roe v. Wade These were children that weren't wanted. Children who, if their mothers had been forced to have them, would've grown up poor and neglected and abused, the three most important ingredients when one is making a felon.

Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett But they were never born.

Big Boo [ignores Pennsatucky] So, 20 years later, when they would've been of prime crime age, they weren't there. And the crime rate dropped dramatically.

Big Boo Well, my point is that you were a meth-head, white-trash piece of shit, and your children, had they been born, would have been meth-head, white-trash pieces of shit. So by terminating those pregnancies, you spared society the scourge of your offspring. I mean, when you think about it, it's a blessing!