Big Boo
[observing Pennsatucky's grave shrine to her aborted babies] It's like a whole little graveyard here.
Big Boo
Ooh.
[sings]
Big Boo
Ooh. She got the Mother's Day blues!
[pause]
Big Boo
Jesus, you look like the Angel of Death. I get that a lot.
Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett
[about aborting her babies] Yeah, I'm goin' to hell. I know it. I mean, even though I was saved and everything, I just- they never even had a chance, you know?
Big Boo
Son, you gotta let go of that shit.
Big Boo
A bold assumption. You ever read a book called Freakonomics?
Big Boo
Close. It's about economic theory, cause and effect.
Big Boo
It's actually a pretty good read. They have this chapter in it, "Where Have All the Criminals Gone?"
Big Boo
You know, in the 1990s, crime fell spectacularly, and this book attributes that to the passing of Roe v. Wade.
Big Boo
The exact opposite, actually. I mean, the abortions that occurred after Roe v. Wade These were children that weren't wanted. Children who, if their mothers had been forced to have them, would've grown up poor and neglected and abused, the three most important ingredients when one is making a felon.
Big Boo
[ignores Pennsatucky] So, 20 years later, when they would've been of prime crime age, they weren't there. And the crime rate dropped dramatically.
Big Boo
Well, my point is that you were a meth-head, white-trash piece of shit, and your children, had they been born, would have been meth-head, white-trash pieces of shit. So by terminating those pregnancies, you spared society the scourge of your offspring. I mean, when you think about it, it's a blessing!