"Operation 'Satan' is a Russian detective mini-series that tells the story of detective Cherkasov and his colleagues' adventures. This time, the main character sets out on a hunt for an American spy. After leaving the criminal investigation department, Cherkasov takes a job as a local police officer. However, the investigation of an unremarkable murder unexpectedly turns into the exposure of international espionage. The main character does everything in his power to prevent the leakage of state data to enemy countries..."

