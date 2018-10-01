Menu
Russian
Mosgaz. Operaciya «Satana»
1 poster
Mosgaz. Operaciya «Satana» (2018 - 2018)

Мосгаз. Операция «Сатана» 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 49 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 6 hours 32 minutes

TV series description

"Operation 'Satan' is a Russian detective mini-series that tells the story of detective Cherkasov and his colleagues' adventures. This time, the main character sets out on a hunt for an American spy. After leaving the criminal investigation department, Cherkasov takes a job as a local police officer. However, the investigation of an unremarkable murder unexpectedly turns into the exposure of international espionage. The main character does everything in his power to prevent the leakage of state data to enemy countries..."
Cast
Cast
Vladimir Ilyin
Aleksandr Domogarov
Marina Aleksandrova
Andrey Smolyakov
Igor Gordin
Sergey Ugryumov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.8 IMDb
Seasons
Mosgaz. Operaciya «Satana» - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
