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Once Upon a Time
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series Once Upon a Time (2014)
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"Once Upon a Time" cast
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Ginnifer Goodwin
Jennifer Morrison
Emma Swan
Lana Parrilla
Josh Dallas
Emilie de Ravin
Colin O'Donoghue
Michael Socha
Robert Carlyle
Giancarlo Esposito
Scott Michael Foster
Patrick Fischler
Lee Arenberg
Eion Bailey
Kristin Bauer
Tony Amendola
Brad Dourif
Sarah Bolger
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