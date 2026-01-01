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Kinoafisha TV Shows Once Upon a Time Seasons Season 4 Cast and roles

Season 4 Cast of the Series Once Upon a Time (2014)

"Once Upon a Time" cast All info
Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin
Jennifer Morrison
Jennifer Morrison
Emma Swan Lana Parrilla
Lana Parrilla
Josh Dallas
Josh Dallas
Emilie de Ravin
Emilie de Ravin
Colin O'Donoghue
Colin O'Donoghue
Michael Socha
Michael Socha
Robert Carlyle
Robert Carlyle
Giancarlo Esposito
Giancarlo Esposito
Scott Michael Foster
Patrick Fischler
Patrick Fischler
Lee Arenberg
Eion Bailey
Eion Bailey
Kristin Bauer
Kristin Bauer
Tony Amendola
Brad Dourif
Brad Dourif
Sarah Bolger
Sarah Bolger
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