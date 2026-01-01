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Kinoafisha TV Shows Once Upon a Time Seasons Season 2 Cast and roles

Season 2 Cast of the Series Once Upon a Time (2012)

"Once Upon a Time" cast All info
Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin
Jennifer Morrison
Jennifer Morrison
Emma Swan Lana Parrilla
Lana Parrilla
Josh Dallas
Josh Dallas
Emilie de Ravin
Emilie de Ravin
Colin O'Donoghue
Colin O'Donoghue
Meghan Ory
Meghan Ory
Robert Carlyle
Robert Carlyle
Eion Bailey
Eion Bailey
David Anders
David Anders
Tony Amendola
Sarah Bolger
Sarah Bolger
Andrew Airlie
Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung
Barbara Hershey
Barbara Hershey
Lee Arenberg
Joaquim de Almeida
Joaquim de Almeida
Abraham Benrubi
Abraham Benrubi
Chris Gauthier
Chris Gauthier
Ethan Embry
Ethan Embry
Noah Bean
Noah Bean
Beverley Elliott
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