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Once Upon a Time
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Costumes for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Costumes for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Outstanding Costumes for a Series
Nominee
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