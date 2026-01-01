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Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (2013)
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"Once Upon a Time in Wonderland" cast
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Sophie Lowe
Alice
Michael Socha
Knave of Hearts
Michael Socha
Peter Gadiot
Cyrus
Emma Rigby
Naveen Andrews
Jafar
Emma Rigby
Red Queen
John Lithgow
The White Rabbit
Brian George
Leah Gibson
Amir Arison
Heather Doerksen
Whoopi Goldberg
John Lithgow
Iggy Pop
Raza Jaffrey
Lauren McKnight
Ben Cotton
Jonathan Coyne
Dejan Loyola
Shaun Smyth
Steve Bacic
Sarah-Jane Redmond
Zuleikha Robinson
Lee Arenberg
Matty Finochio
Peta Sergeant
Barbara Hershey
Jordana Largy
Michael Antonakos
Kristin Bauer
Garwin Sanford
Anthony Keyvan
Garrett Black
Keith David
Sean Maguire
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