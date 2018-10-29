"Ordinary Woman" is a Russian detective TV show that revolves around a seemingly ordinary Russian woman named Marina. She is married to a doctor, raises two daughters, and occasionally argues with her mother-in-law. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Marina is not as simple as she appears - she leads a double life. Secretly from her family and loved ones, the heroine is involved in an illegal business related to escort services. She helps girls "find" clients and takes a good percentage from it. The situation worsens when one of Marina's "night butterflies" is found dead in a hotel room.

