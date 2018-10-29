Menu
Russian
IMDb Rating: 7.2
3 posters
An Ordinary Woman (2018 - …)

18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel ТВ-3
Streaming service Premier
Runtime 14 hours 10 minutes

TV series description

"Ordinary Woman" is a Russian detective TV show that revolves around a seemingly ordinary Russian woman named Marina. She is married to a doctor, raises two daughters, and occasionally argues with her mother-in-law. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Marina is not as simple as she appears - she leads a double life. Secretly from her family and loved ones, the heroine is involved in an illegal business related to escort services. She helps girls "find" clients and takes a good percentage from it. The situation worsens when one of Marina's "night butterflies" is found dead in a hotel room.
Cast
Aglaya Tarasova
Aleksandra Bortich
Tatyana Dogileva
Yuliya Melnikova
Igor Sigaev
Elizaveta Kononova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.2 IMDb
Seasons
An Ordinary Woman - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 9 episodes
 
An Ordinary Woman - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Natali Natali 7 January 2021, 11:01
Отличный сериал! С удовольствием посмотрела и 1-й сезон, и 2-й досматриваю. Сюжет закручен лихо, не без иронии и сарказма, хотя и цинизма много,… Read more…
