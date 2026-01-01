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Obekt 11
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Obekt 11 (2011)
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"Obekt 11" cast
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Dana Agisheva
Vsevolod Aravin
Olga Lomonosova
Artem Lyskov
Vyacheslav Razbegaev
Anton Shurtsov
Evgeniy Sakharov
Andrey Sviridov
Lyudmila Svitova
Andrey Tashkov
Aleksandr Yakovlev
Anastasiya Denisova
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