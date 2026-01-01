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Normal People
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Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Leading Actor
Winner
Mini-Series
Nominee
Leading Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
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