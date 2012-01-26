Menu
Seasons
Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy
Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy
Production year
2012
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
E4
Series rating
8.2
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
All seasons of "Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy"
Season 1
7 episodes
26 January 2012 - 8 March 2012
Season 2
5 episodes
31 July 2014 - 28 August 2014
