Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy Quotes

Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy quotes

Clown Fractured images of a life I can't quite remember.
Dondylion All bleedin' comin' together, innit? I'm in a zoo!
Dondylion [a keeper has made a rude gesture] British sense of humour! British sense of humour! I've heard about it, I've read about it but I've never actually seen it with my own Lion Peepers. I call my eyes "Peepers"!
Andy Warhol I think perhaps your British Humour is wasted on me, but I will always remember the experience.
Dondylion I got Bummed in the Showers by a Red Panda! I swore I'd never tell anyone that, it's just so humiliating!
Andy Warhol [Volcano Sacrifice] It's the SCUM Manifesto all over again!
Gash Spirulina? What's Spirulina?
Sergeant Raymond Boombox It's a Superfood! It keeps my Brain tight and my Ass foamy!
Agent Listen, you walking haircut!
Cucumber of Cool No one wants a proper job anymore.
Stuffed Monkey You touched me! In the Night Times!
Noel Fielding What? Why are you saying this, my Mum watches this Show!
Cucumber of Cool There is nothing further for us to do! We must return to our Home Planet and tell them we are uncool. There will be a brief period of reflection, and then we will kill ourselves en masse...
Dondylion Help me! Don't just film me! Help me!
Dondylion I'm having a brain-snap.
Dondylion We're all encapsulated in an onyx casket, moving through the air molecules! What does that mean?
[Eating Peanuts]
Dondylion In the mouth, in the house! In the mouth, in the house! All bleedin' comin' together, isn't it?
Alien French Surrealist Oh, the Garden People!
Humanoid Fly Dooo yoooou taaaaake caaaaards?
Noel Fielding Pass me the Biro, mate!
Noel Fielding I don't know how we're friends!
