ClownFractured images of a life I can't quite remember.
DondylionAll bleedin' comin' together, innit? I'm in a zoo!
Dondylion[a keeper has made a rude gesture] British sense of humour! British sense of humour! I've heard about it, I've read about it but I've never actually seen it with my own Lion Peepers. I call my eyes "Peepers"!
Andy WarholI think perhaps your British Humour is wasted on me, but I will always remember the experience.
DondylionI got Bummed in the Showers by a Red Panda! I swore I'd never tell anyone that, it's just so humiliating!
Andy Warhol[Volcano Sacrifice] It's the SCUM Manifesto all over again!
GashSpirulina? What's Spirulina?
Sergeant Raymond BoomboxIt's a Superfood! It keeps my Brain tight and my Ass foamy!
AgentListen, you walking haircut!
Cucumber of CoolNo one wants a proper job anymore.
Stuffed MonkeyYou touched me! In the Night Times!
Noel FieldingWhat? Why are you saying this, my Mum watches this Show!
Cucumber of CoolThere is nothing further for us to do! We must return to our Home Planet and tell them we are uncool. There will be a brief period of reflection, and then we will kill ourselves en masse...