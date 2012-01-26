Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy

Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy (2012 - 2014)

Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy 18+
Production year 2012
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel E4
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy" is a British comedy sketch show. The show follows the adventures of a peculiar guy named Noel, who lives in a treehouse in the jungle. His solitude is shared by Smooze, a butler resembling a sophisticated ant-eating Scottish creature, and Andy Warhol, a cleaning robot who was once a great artist. The cast of characters also includes a chocolate bar with anthropomorphic qualities who served in the army, a clumsy American police officer, and a landlord with purple skin who occasionally visits the main characters.
Cast Characters
Tom Meeten Andy Warhol
Noel Fielding
Noel Fielding Various
Richard Ayoade
Richard Ayoade City Gent
Dolly Wells
Dolly Wells Dolly
Rich Fulcher Various (1)
Michael Fielding Smooth
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.2
6.3 IMDb
Seasons
Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 7 episodes
 
Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 5 episodes
 
Stills
