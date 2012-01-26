"Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy" is a British comedy sketch show. The show follows the adventures of a peculiar guy named Noel, who lives in a treehouse in the jungle. His solitude is shared by Smooze, a butler resembling a sophisticated ant-eating Scottish creature, and Andy Warhol, a cleaning robot who was once a great artist. The cast of characters also includes a chocolate bar with anthropomorphic qualities who served in the army, a clumsy American police officer, and a landlord with purple skin who occasionally visits the main characters.

