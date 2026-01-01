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New Girl
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Season 6
Cast and roles
Season 6 Cast of the Series New Girl (2016)
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"New Girl" cast
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Zooey Deschanel
Jake Johnson
Max Greenfield
Schmidt
Lamorne Morris
Winston Bishop
Hannah Simone
Nelson Franklin
Megan Fox
Lucy Punch
Asif Ali
Nasim Pedrad
Andy Samberg
Cindy Chu
David Hornsby
Emily Chang
Ayden Mayeri
George Lako
Kate Flannery
Trent Garrett
Sonequa Martin-Green
Andre Braugher
Gillian Vigman
Brian Huskey
Mary Holland
Jon Daly
Emily Berry
Curtis Armstrong
Peter Gallagher
Tim Bagley
A.J. Tannen
Anna Maria Horsford
Ivan Shaw
Darlene Love
Chelsea Peretti
Gordon Ramsay
June Raphael
Olivia Rodrigo
Steve Agee
Ricardo Chacon
Fred Willard
Joe Lo Truglio
Billy Gardell
Donna Pescow
Rebecca Ballantine Reid
Jean Villepique
Brian George
Lavell Crawford
Peter Porte
Annie Korzen
Floyd Van Buskirk
Kristin Vahl
Izzy Diaz
Michael Naughton
Rob Reiner
Robert Craighead
Damon Wayans Jr.
Jennie Kwan
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