New Girl Quotes

New Girl quotes

Nick Miller I fell in love with Jess the minute she walked through the door.
Nick Miller You're a freaking gold digger, Jess!
Jess Do you think that if I were a gold digger, I'd be interested in you? I would be the worst gold digger in the world!
Jess [to Nick] I brought something from school that reminds me of you.
[pulls out a stick]
Jess It's a feeling stick. Whoever is holding the feeling stick has permission to say whatever he or she is feeling without being judged. I'll go first. Um, I feel like I want to know what you're feeling.
Nick Miller [walks over and breaks the stick]
Jess Believe it or not, that is not the first time someone has broken my feeling stick.
[pulls out another stick]
Jess I have a travel size.
Jess Nick kissed me!
Cece What!
Jess I've got to tell Sam. I can't tell Sam! I didn't even do anything wrong! Nick kissed *me*; I didn't even kiss him back! Okay, fine! I kissed him back! Is that what you want me to say?
Cece I literally haven't said a word for, like, over an hour.
Jess And now he won't even talk to me! 'Cause I saw him this morning and he just panicked moon-walked away from me.
Cece He what?
Jess He does that sometimes. And then... Ha! Nick just... He just... He just...
Cece Kisses you.
Jess Stupid Nick Miller!
Cece How was it? Was it...?
Jess I was like Scarlett O'Hara in my freaking curtain dress.
Cece Yeah, but *how* did he do it?
Jess He just, like, grabbed me. And he just took me. I mean, he was a man and I was a woman. It was firm, but tender.
Cece Damn.
Jess Yeah I saw through space and time for a minute but that's not the point!
Nick Miller Jess has absolutely lost her mind.
Jess I have not lost my mind! I'm just scared.
Nick Miller Would you trust me? You're gonna be fine. You're gonna meet somebody and fall in love and then before you know it you're gonna
[makes popping sounds]
Jess With who, Nick? Who's gonna lay a flag down on this sweet, sweet continent?
Schmidt I'll man up. But I must warn you, Jess - I don't have sperms. I have tadpoles. Of the gods. And I'm gonna give 'em to you. You can have 'em all for all I care. That's how much I love you. I feel your pain in this situation. I want you to have babies. Take my sperms.
Winston Bishop No. It should be me, Jess.
Jess [baffled] What?
Winston Bishop With your big, beautiful blue eyes and my Blair Underwood-like skin, we'd have the most beautiful baby the world has ever seen.
Schmidt He's not wrong. It could get into any school it wants.
Jess To be clear, I haven't asked any of you to impregnate me. I think it's important that's been said.
Nick Miller Good. 'Cause it's definitely not me.
Jess Cause it's definitely not you.
Nick Miller I would love that little baby with all my heart. Even if I did show it by picking him up from school in my underwear and hitting on the crossing guard.
Nick Miller Schmidt, if you come back, I'll let you clean my room.
Schmidt [gasps] The white whale.
Nick Miller Think of how many dust bunnies are under my bed; how many stray socks.
Nick Miller [doing an exercise at the Indian convention] Jess, you liked kissing me. It's fine to say that.
Jess No, I didn't.
Nick Miller I'm not on my knee asking you to marry me; it was a nice kiss.
Jess You were like a dog and my mouth was like a bowl full of dog... milk!
Nick Miller It was like a damn fairytale, that kiss! It was the kiss of your life!
Jess Are you serious, Nick?
Nick Miller And you have to take a little responsibility, tarting around in that little soft pink robe, not expecting to get kissed.
Jess Tarting around?
Nick Miller I'm a man, Jessica! Pink robes are my catnip.
Anu And we have a winning couple!
Jess Jess, Nick Miller: We are not a couple!
Jess A no-nail oath? You thought I was gonna sleep with one of you, like I just couldn't help it?
Nick Miller It was me, Jess. I couldn't help it.
Schmidt Every couple has a weakness. Kate and Will, I could break them up with one email. Oh look at that, look at the royal baby now, living with slutty Aunt Pippa.
Schmidt I'm in way over my head, Nick. I'm doing something terrible.
Nick Miller Well, what is it, man?
Schmidt You're gonna get mad at me.
Nick Miller I'm your best friend. I was there for you when you fell off the deck at Chester's graduation and I'm here for you now. There's nothing you could say that I'd get mad at.
Schmidt Okay, I can do this.
[laughs uncomfortably]
Schmidt Do you know I broke up with Elizabeth so that I could start dating Cece again?
Nick Miller Absolutely, and it was really hard for you.
Schmidt Yeah, that actually never happened.
Nick Miller What do you mean?
Schmidt I'm still dating Elizabeth.
Nick Miller [confused] What do you mean?
Schmidt I'm dating both of them, and neither one of them knows it, and I feel terrible about it.
Nick Miller But Elizabeth is gone.
[Schmidt shakes his head]
Nick Miller What do you mean?
Schmidt She's not gone.
Nick Miller So you broke up with Cece...
Schmidt I didn't break up with either one of them.
Nick Miller [horrified] What do you mean?
Schmidt You process this however you need to process it. If you want to keep talking it out...
Nick Miller Jess, are you okay?
Jess No! This is the worst thing to ever happen to me. I've lived a very fortunate life!
Nick Miller [Nick walks in to see Jess packing kitchen appliances into a garbage bag] Whoa, whoa, Jess! What are you doing? That's my ketchup collection.
Jess This fertility website says I need to get rid of anything with toxins.
Nick Miller Did you put the microwave in the trash?
Jess Yes.
Nick Miller Why would you do that?
Jess Microwaves zap things!
[they argue]
Nick Miller It's what makes burritos delicious!
Jess You care about your burritos more than my children, Nick?
Nick Miller You're puttin' me in a tough spot.
Nick Miller Guys, let's just say that hypothetically, a girl says something to you while she's on painkillers. And that girl says that she might want to have sexual intercourse with you...
Winston Bishop Please tell me we're not talking about Jess.
Nick Miller And you had no idea that's how she felt. Like, no idea. You thought the door was closed. In fact, you thought that door was so closed that you went out to another door but had I known that the first door was open, that's the door I wanted to walk through. I would've walked through that door. Do you see how I'm in a tough spot?
Schmidt Can we stop calling it 'walking through a door' because for me I feel it's more like sliding past a drape.
Jess [high on her medication] You are a beautiful white man, Nick Miller.
Jess Schmidt! Hey! My best friend? You Long Island street trash!
Schmidt Dammit, Nick! You told her?
Jess No he didn't tell me! I-I happened upon it!
Schmidt Oh, you happened upon it? Where, in the town square?
Nick Miller Jess, I swear I never wanted to be involved in this. You're so pretty.
Jess Put your freaking visor down.
[turns to Schmidt]
Jess Now you will tell Cece or I will, you... you crumb bum!
Schmidt Jess...
Jess You crumb bum!
Schmidt Yes, well said.
Schmidt I found this parking spot.
[everyone argues]
Schmidt Give me the spot or I'll kill you all!
Schmidt [hands Cece his shoes] Take these, and take care of them. I can get a tetanus shot, but I can't cure damaged suede.
Winston Bishop Why are you standing like that?
Jess I always stand like this.
Winston Bishop I've never seen you stand like that.
Schmidt You want me to put on some Jodeci?
