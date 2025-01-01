Jess Nick kissed me!

Cece What!

Jess I've got to tell Sam. I can't tell Sam! I didn't even do anything wrong! Nick kissed *me*; I didn't even kiss him back! Okay, fine! I kissed him back! Is that what you want me to say?

Cece I literally haven't said a word for, like, over an hour.

Jess And now he won't even talk to me! 'Cause I saw him this morning and he just panicked moon-walked away from me.

Cece He what?

Jess He does that sometimes. And then... Ha! Nick just... He just... He just...

Cece Kisses you.

Jess Stupid Nick Miller!

Cece How was it? Was it...?

Jess I was like Scarlett O'Hara in my freaking curtain dress.

Cece Yeah, but *how* did he do it?

Jess He just, like, grabbed me. And he just took me. I mean, he was a man and I was a woman. It was firm, but tender.

Cece Damn.