JessDo you think that if I were a gold digger, I'd be interested in you? I would be the worst gold digger in the world!
Jess[to Nick] I brought something from school that reminds me of you.
[pulls out a stick]
JessIt's a feeling stick. Whoever is holding the feeling stick has permission to say whatever he or she is feeling without being judged. I'll go first. Um, I feel like I want to know what you're feeling.
Nick MillerWould you trust me? You're gonna be fine. You're gonna meet somebody and fall in love and then before you know it you're gonna
[makes popping sounds]
JessWith who, Nick? Who's gonna lay a flag down on this sweet, sweet continent?
SchmidtI'll man up. But I must warn you, Jess - I don't have sperms. I have tadpoles. Of the gods. And I'm gonna give 'em to you. You can have 'em all for all I care. That's how much I love you. I feel your pain in this situation. I want you to have babies. Take my sperms.
Nick MillerAnd you had no idea that's how she felt. Like, no idea. You thought the door was closed. In fact, you thought that door was so closed that you went out to another door but had I known that the first door was open, that's the door I wanted to walk through. I would've walked through that door. Do you see how I'm in a tough spot?
SchmidtCan we stop calling it 'walking through a door' because for me I feel it's more like sliding past a drape.
Jess[high on her medication] You are a beautiful white man, Nick Miller.
JessSchmidt! Hey! My best friend? You Long Island street trash!