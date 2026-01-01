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New Amsterdam
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series New Amsterdam (2021)
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"New Amsterdam" cast
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Ryan Eggold
Dr. Max Goodwin
Janet Montgomery
Dr. Lauren Bloom
Freema Agyeman
Dr. Helen Sharpe
Jocko Sims
Dr. Floyd Reynolds
Tyler Labine
Dr. Iggy Frome
Michelle Forbes
Mike Doyle
Andre B. Blake
James McDaniel
Vandit Bhatt
Megan Byrne
Jack Doolan
Kelly AuCoin
Adriana DeMeo
Francois Battiste
Kristen Bush
Leon Addison Brown
Pamela Dunlap
Sarah Jes Austell
Shiva Kalaiselvan
Sandra Mae Frank
Christopher Cassarino
Sean Carvajal
Selena Anduze
Ralph Brown
Frances Turner
Peter Hans Benson
Grace Dumdaw
Samrat Chakrabarti
Malcolm Fuller
Sasha Diamond
Allyce Beasley
Alejandro Hernández
Matthew Jeffers
Supriya Ganesh
Alan Cox
Dierdre Friel
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