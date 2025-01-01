Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Neon Genesis Evangelion Quotes

Neon Genesis Evangelion quotes

Ryoji Kaji So, can I buy you a drink? Cup o' tea?
Shinji Ikari Kaji, I'm a boy.
[repeated line]
Asuka Langley Soryu What are you, stupid?
Shinji Ikari I mustn't run away. I mustn't run away. I mustn't run away. I mustn't run away. I mustn't run away.
[Shinji rescues Rei from her battered Eva]
Shinji Ikari Ayanami! Are you all right? Ayanami! Don't say... Don't say that you have nothing else. Don't say goodbye when you leave on a mission. It's too sad.
[Shinji weeps]
Rei Ayanami Why are you crying? I'm sorry; I don't know what to do of feel at a time like this.
Shinji Ikari Why don't you try smiling?
[Rei thinks of Gendo smiling, and smiles herself]
Toji Suzuhara [after Asuka slapped him] What was that for?
Asuka Langley Soryu Viewing fee. Cheap wasn't it?
Toji Suzuhara Oh yeah? Well here's your change!
[He undoes his trousers and exposes himself to Asuka]
Asuka Langley Sôryû It's time to get up, you dork!
[pulls off blanket]
Asuka Langley Sôryû Ach! You stupid pervert! I didn't need to get *that* up!
Shinji Ikari I can't help it! It's morning!
Misato Katsuragi This is your home now, so make yourself comfortable. And take advantage of everything here, except me.
Kaworu Nagisa [to Shinji] You must seize the future. It is what you live for!
Asuka Langley Soryu It's about time you got up, idiot!
Shinji Ikari [yawning] Oh, it's you Asuka.
Asuka Langley Soryu What the hell does that mean? Cant' you appreciate that I went to the trouble of waking you up PERSONALLY? I don't hear any words of appreciation for your oldest childhood friend.
Shinji Ikari Thanks. Now let me sleep a little more.
Makoto Hyûga You look pretty worn to the bone, Major Katsuragi.
Misato Katsuragi I have reasons for being worn. Private ones.
Ritsuko Akagi Kaji's bone?
Misato Katsuragi SHUT YOUR FACE!
Asuka Langley Soryu Hurry up!
Shinji Ikari Jeez, you're such a pain in the ass. Is that what happens when you start your period?
Asuka Langley Soryu WHAT? What did you say?
[she slaps him]
Rei Ayanami [to Shinji] You're the jerk who was staring at my panties!
Asuka Langley Soryu Hey, you were the one who was flashing them!
Rei Ayanami Why are you defending him? Are you riding his baloney pony?
Asuka Langley Soryu [sweatdrops] WHAT? We're just really good childhood friends!
[Misato's on the phone with Ritsuko]
Misato Katsuragi So, I said, I'll take care of Shinji. I've already got permission from the brass. Hey, it's not like I'm going to put the moves on him.
Ritsuko Akagi [Yelling into Misato's ear] Of course you're not! How could you even think of such a thing? You're always like that, shame on you!
Misato Katsuragi She just can't take a joke.
Ritsuko Akagi So, how was Rei today?
[Gendou does not answer]
Ritsuko Akagi You DID see her at the hospital this afternoon, didn't you?
Gendô Ikari She will be ready to work again in twenty days. By then, we'll be ready to reactivate Unit 00 from cryo-stasis.
Ritsuko Akagi It's so hard on these poor children.
Gendô Ikari There is no one else who can pilot the Evas. As long as they survive, that is what I'll have them do.
Ritsuko Akagi With no regard to what they might want?
Shinji Ikari [naked] Misato! There's a...
Misato Katsuragi Oh, him? His name's pen pen. He's just another lodger.
Misato Katsuragi So uh... heh heh heh... why don't you cover up?
Shinji Ikari Shinji Ikari, Asuka Langley Sôryû: [answer their apartment door wearing matching dancing outfits, part of training to work as a synchronized pair. Speak in unison] It's Misato's idea! She's got us eating, brushing, and sleeping together!
Hikari Horaki Oh no! You're living in sin!
Shinji Ikari Shinji Ikari, Asuka Langley Sôryû: *It's not like that!*
Rei Ayanami [naked, with Shinji on top of her] Would you get off?
Shinji Ikari Are you asleep yet, Mr. Kaji?
Ryôji Kaji No, not yet.
Shinji Ikari What kind of person is my father?
Ryôji Kaji Well, that question is a surprise. I thought you were going to talk about Katsuragi.
Shinji Ikari It seems you're always with him.
Ryôji Kaji The deputy commander is the one with him all the time. Have you been asking around about your father?
Shinji Ikari I haven't been with him for a long time...
Ryôji Kaji So, you don't know.
Shinji Ikari But I have learned many things about my father recently. About his work, my mother...
Ryôji Kaji No, you're wrong. You just think you understood. Well, that's why people try to know each other. That's why life is interesting.
Shinji Ikari So, you can't really understand Misato either?
Ryôji Kaji The Kanji we use for the word "she" a woman far away. To us men, women will always appear to be on the shore across. It means there is a river deeper and wider than the ocean that divides men and women.
Shinji Ikari I can't understand grown-ups.
[EVA-02 will not start because Shinji is in the cockpit with Asuka]
Asuka Langley Sôryû It's mental static! I told you, if you HAVE to think, think in German!
[Rei is explaining why she doesn't recall her having saved Shinji the day before]
Rei Ayanami I think... I am the third.
[Shinji is moving in with Misato and putting away the groceries; Misato is in the other room, changing]
Shinji Ikari [Notices Pen Pen's habitat] Hey, what's in the other refrigerator?
Misato Katsuragi Oh, don't bother him! He's probably still sleeping!
Shinji Ikari Still... sleeping?...
