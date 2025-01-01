Shinji IkariShinji Ikari, Asuka Langley Sôryû: [answer their apartment door wearing matching dancing outfits, part of training to work as a synchronized pair. Speak in unison] It's Misato's idea! She's got us eating, brushing, and sleeping together!
Hikari HorakiOh no! You're living in sin!
Shinji IkariShinji Ikari, Asuka Langley Sôryû: *It's not like that!*
Rei Ayanami[naked, with Shinji on top of her]Would you get off?
Ryôji KajiThe Kanji we use for the word "she" a woman far away. To us men, women will always appear to be on the shore across. It means there is a river deeper and wider than the ocean that divides men and women.