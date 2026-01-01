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NCIS: Los Angeles
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Season 12
Cast and roles
Season 12 Cast of the Series NCIS: Los Angeles (2020)
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"NCIS: Los Angeles" cast
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Chris O'Donnell
Daniela Ruah
Eric Christian Olsen
Barrett Foa
Renée Felice Smith
Medalion Rahimi
Special Agent Fatima Namazi
Caleb Castille
Linda Hunt
LL Cool J
Garrett Coffey
Tracie Thoms
Ravil Isyanov
Mariela Garriga
Sandi Todorovic
Demetrius Grosse
Matthew Bellows
Frank Military
Elizabeth Bogush
Vyto Ruginis
Bar Paly
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