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Kinoafisha
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Navarasa
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Navarasa (2021)
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"Navarasa" cast
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Bobby Simha
Arvind Swamy
Azhagam Perumal
Revathi
Surya Sivakumar
Yogi Babu
Atharvaa Murali
Siddharth
Rohini
Nedumudi Venu
Parvathy Thiruvothu
Vijay Sethupathi
Gautham Vasudev Menon
Prayaga Martin
Anjali
Prasanna
Sakthivel Kalkona
Aditi Balan
Shamna Kasim
Kishore Kumar G.
Pavel Navageethan
Tulasi
Sananth
Prakash Raj
Ammu Abhirami
Riythvika Panneerselvam
Ashok Selvan
Ramya Nambeeshan
Y.G. Mahendran
Sai Tamhankar
Vidhu
Aruldoss
Vivek Prasanna
Bava Chelladurai
Rajesh Balachandiran
Manikuttan
Saraswathi Menon
Bagavathi Perumal
Yuvaraj Ganesan
Abi Natchatra
Geetha Kailasam
Dhayalan
Kasthuri Shankar
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