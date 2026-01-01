Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Nastya, soberis!
Seasons
Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Nastya, soberis! (2021)
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
"Nastya, soberis!" cast
All info
Lyubov Aksyonova
Yuliya Grishayeva
Alina Alekseeva
Margarita Abroskina
Rina Gri
Yuriy Chursin
Svetlana Sergeevna Kaminina
Alyona Galliardt
Eva Smirnova
Semyon Serzin
Ilya Varankin
Vera Strokova
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree