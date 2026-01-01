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Narcos: Mexico
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Narcos: Mexico (2020)
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"Narcos: Mexico" cast
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Diego Luna
Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo
Scoot McNairy
Walt Breslin
José María Yazpik
Amado Carrillo Fuentes
Alejandro Edda
Fernanda Urrejola
Gerardo Taracena
Pablo Acosta
Mayra Hermosillo
Teresa Ruiz
Isabella Bautista
Alfonso Dosal
Jesse Garcia
Julio Cesar Cedillo
Miguel Rodarte
Flavio Medina
Andres Londono
Enrique Clavel
Alex Knight
Kenny
Fermín Martínez
Alberto Zeni
Amat Palacios
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