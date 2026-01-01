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Nancy Drew
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series Nancy Drew (2023)
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"Nancy Drew" cast
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Kennedy McMann
Nancy Drew
Leah Lewis
Maddison Jaizani
Bess Marvin
Tunji Kasim
Alex Saxon
Ace
Riley Smith
Ryan Hudson
Scott Wolf
Carson Drew
Henry Zaga
Erin Cummings
Sally Pressman
Osric Chau
Erica Cerra
Anthony Natale
Jessica Meraz
Catherine Lough Haggquist
Bethany Brown
Giacomo Baessato
Ashleigh LaThrop
Sharon Taylor
Alison Thornton
Matthew Nelson-Mahood
Jenaya Ross
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