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Nancy Drew
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series Nancy Drew (2021)
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"Nancy Drew" cast
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Kennedy McMann
Nancy Drew
Leah Lewis
Maddison Jaizani
Bess Marvin
Tunji Kasim
Alex Saxon
Ace
Riley Smith
Ryan Hudson
Scott Wolf
Carson Drew
Erica Cerra
Anthony Natale
Olivia Taylor Dudley
Osric Chau
John Harlan Kim
Aadila Dosani
Bo Martyn
Bethany Brown
Penn Jillette
Ecstasia Sanders
Stephen Lobo
Carmen Moore
Teller
Benjamin Hollingsworth
Nicole Oliver
Dejan Loyola
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