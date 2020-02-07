Ian Grimm is a brilliant but egocentric programmer. The protagonist, deeply in love with his work, always has a thousand ideas related to video game development. The programs released by the talented Grimm set records in sales and popularity. Competitors no longer hope to surpass the developer, and gamers idolize the legendary producer. One day, the hero decides to create a game in which he himself becomes a part. The team of programmers is forced to support their boss's crazy plan, as his antics have become a regular occurrence.

