Kinoafisha TV Shows Mythic Quest

Mythic Quest (2020 - 2025)

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV+
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

Ian Grimm is a brilliant but egocentric programmer. The protagonist, deeply in love with his work, always has a thousand ideas related to video game development. The programs released by the talented Grimm set records in sales and popularity. Competitors no longer hope to surpass the developer, and gamers idolize the legendary producer. One day, the hero decides to create a game in which he himself becomes a part. The team of programmers is forced to support their boss's crazy plan, as his antics have become a regular occurrence.
Creator
Charlie Day
Charlie Day
Rob McElhenney
Rob McElhenney
Megan Ganz
F. Murray Abraham
F. Murray Abraham C.W. Longbottom
Jake Johnson
Jake Johnson "Doc" Michael
Imani Hakim
Imani Hakim Dana
Seasons
Mythic Quest - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 11 episodes
 
Mythic Quest - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 9 episodes
 
Mythic Quest - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 10 episodes
 
Mythic Quest - Season 4 Season 4
2025, 10 episodes
 
