Mrs. America (Original Soundtrack) 34 tracks. Kris Bowers Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Take Notes Kris Bowers 0:56 2 The Right People Kris Bowers 1:03 3 Mother / You Didn't Think I'd Win / Phyllis Consoles Eleanor Kris Bowers 1:56 4 Marital Duty Kris Bowers 1:09 5 DAR Luncheon / Schlafly Report Kris Bowers 2:46 6 The Last Gasp of the Patriarchy Kris Bowers 1:56 7 Gloria Confronts Bella Kris Bowers 1:38 8 Abortion Story / Gloria Remembers Kris Bowers 1:54 9 Go All the Way Kris Bowers 0:56 10 First Ballot Kris Bowers 0:52 11 Real Sisterhood / Into the Convention Kris Bowers 1:05 12 Women Cheer Shirley Kris Bowers 1:11 13 Phyllis Intersects Willie Kris Bowers 0:45 14 That's How You Win / Forced Swim Kris Bowers 2:08 15 Betty Vs Phyllis Debate / Gloria Finds the Flyer Kris Bowers 3:06 16 Tomorrow Show Intros / Phyllis Submissive Kris Bowers 1:43 17 Cold Turkey Kris Bowers 1:36 18 Phyllis Spreads the Message Kris Bowers 1:17 19 Those Kind of Women Kris Bowers 1:04 20 Phyllis Enlists Lottie / Wise Turk Kris Bowers 0:37 21 Confession Kris Bowers 1:43 22 Lobbying Montage Kris Bowers 1:26 23 Jill's Speech Kris Bowers 0:47 24 Phyllis Heated / Great Slogan Kris Bowers 2:03 25 Battle Plans Kris Bowers 2:26 26 Can't Hold Her Hand Kris Bowers 1:07 27 Food Poisoning Kris Bowers 0:59 28 Alice Tripping Pt. 1 / Alice Tripping Pt. 2 Kris Bowers 2:38 29 Alice's Appeal Kris Bowers 0:54 30 Sexual Preference Resolution Kris Bowers 1:34 31 I'm Nobody Kris Bowers 1:15 32 Afraid of You Kris Bowers 1:51 33 Tide Is Turning Kris Bowers 1:45 34 Epilogue Kris Bowers 3:14

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