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Kinoafisha TV Shows Mrs. America Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Mrs. America"

Music from "Mrs. America" All info
Mrs. America (Original Soundtrack)
Mrs. America (Original Soundtrack) 34 tracks. Kris Bowers
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Title Artist Time
1 Take Notes Kris Bowers 0:56
2 The Right People Kris Bowers 1:03
3 Mother / You Didn't Think I'd Win / Phyllis Consoles Eleanor Kris Bowers 1:56
4 Marital Duty Kris Bowers 1:09
5 DAR Luncheon / Schlafly Report Kris Bowers 2:46
6 The Last Gasp of the Patriarchy Kris Bowers 1:56
7 Gloria Confronts Bella Kris Bowers 1:38
8 Abortion Story / Gloria Remembers Kris Bowers 1:54
9 Go All the Way Kris Bowers 0:56
10 First Ballot Kris Bowers 0:52
11 Real Sisterhood / Into the Convention Kris Bowers 1:05
12 Women Cheer Shirley Kris Bowers 1:11
13 Phyllis Intersects Willie Kris Bowers 0:45
14 That's How You Win / Forced Swim Kris Bowers 2:08
15 Betty Vs Phyllis Debate / Gloria Finds the Flyer Kris Bowers 3:06
16 Tomorrow Show Intros / Phyllis Submissive Kris Bowers 1:43
17 Cold Turkey Kris Bowers 1:36
18 Phyllis Spreads the Message Kris Bowers 1:17
19 Those Kind of Women Kris Bowers 1:04
20 Phyllis Enlists Lottie / Wise Turk Kris Bowers 0:37
21 Confession Kris Bowers 1:43
22 Lobbying Montage Kris Bowers 1:26
23 Jill's Speech Kris Bowers 0:47
24 Phyllis Heated / Great Slogan Kris Bowers 2:03
25 Battle Plans Kris Bowers 2:26
26 Can't Hold Her Hand Kris Bowers 1:07
27 Food Poisoning Kris Bowers 0:59
28 Alice Tripping Pt. 1 / Alice Tripping Pt. 2 Kris Bowers 2:38
29 Alice's Appeal Kris Bowers 0:54
30 Sexual Preference Resolution Kris Bowers 1:34
31 I'm Nobody Kris Bowers 1:15
32 Afraid of You Kris Bowers 1:51
33 Tide Is Turning Kris Bowers 1:45
34 Epilogue Kris Bowers 3:14
Listen to songs from "Mrs. America" (2020) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Mrs. America" in different languages are free for listening online.
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