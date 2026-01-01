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Kinoafisha TV Shows Mrs. America Awards

"Mrs. America" updates

All info
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
 Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominee
 Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominee
 Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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