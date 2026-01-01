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Mr. Corman
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Mr. Corman (2021)
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"Mr. Corman" cast
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Arturo Castro
Victor
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Josh Corman
Shannon Marie Woodward
Juno Temple
Logic
Vivien Lyra Blair
Lucy Lawless
Arliss Howard
Michelle Ortiz
Annie Gonzalez
Alexander Jo
Emily Tremaine
Hugo Weaving
Jamie Chung
Amanda Crew
Debra Winger
Benji Purchase
Jonno Roberts
Michael Monks
Jake Green
Veronica Falcón
Aracely Padilla
Jordan Galindo
Noah Segan
Trevor Dolden
Cameron Dallas
Chris Mulkey
Jacque Drew
Lydia Peckham
Ben Fransham
Michael Bacall
Jen Van Epps
Samuel Austin
Jenica Bergere
Andrew Grainger
Luciane Buchanan
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