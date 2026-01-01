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Kinoafisha TV Shows Mr. Bean Awards

"Mr. Bean" updates

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BAFTA Awards 1994 BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992 BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Nominee
 Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991 BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
 Best Light Entertainment Programme
Nominee
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