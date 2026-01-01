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Kinoafisha
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Mr. Bean
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BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Nominee
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
Best Light Entertainment Programme
Nominee
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