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Kinoafisha TV Shows Mozart in the Jungle Awards

"Mozart in the Jungle" updates

All info
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Winner
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less)
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Nominee
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