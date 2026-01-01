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Mozart in the Jungle
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Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Winner
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less)
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Nominee
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