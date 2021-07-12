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Kinoafisha TV Shows Moskovskiy roman

Moskovskiy roman (2021 - 2021)

Московский роман 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The action of the Russian TV series "Moscow Romance" takes place in the capital city in the 80s. The calm life of art historian Irina Aksakova is completely changed when she is knocked off her bike by the young and eccentric Yura Tychkin. Love sparks between the two young people, but their happiness is hindered by Yura's mother, Mariana Nikolaevna, who wants her son to marry the daughter of her business partner. The feelings of the characters will face harsh trials: the age difference, family opposition, and the test of time.
Cast
Cast
Aleksey Chadov
Aleksey Chadov
Mariya Shukshina
Mariya Shukshina
Vitaliy Khaev
Vitaliy Khaev
Svetlana Nemolyaeva
Svetlana Nemolyaeva
Svetlana Ustinova
Svetlana Ustinova
Igor Yasulovich
Igor Yasulovich
Cast and Crew

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Seasons
Moskovskiy roman - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 16 episodes
 
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