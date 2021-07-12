The action of the Russian TV series "Moscow Romance" takes place in the capital city in the 80s. The calm life of art historian Irina Aksakova is completely changed when she is knocked off her bike by the young and eccentric Yura Tychkin. Love sparks between the two young people, but their happiness is hindered by Yura's mother, Mariana Nikolaevna, who wants her son to marry the daughter of her business partner. The feelings of the characters will face harsh trials: the age difference, family opposition, and the test of time.

Expand