The Japanese animated series "Mononoke" tells the story of a mysterious character known as the Apothecary. All that is known about him is that he is immortal. The Apothecary has dedicated his entire life to fighting Mononoke with the help of his magical sword. He is a dark-skinned young man with long locks of hair, and his skin is adorned with shimmering patterns. The Apothecary constantly finds himself in the presence of enraged spirits, where he begins to unravel their essence. Only by fully understanding the Mononoke can he defeat them.

