Kinoafisha TV Shows Mononoke

Mononoke (2007 - 2007)

Mononoke 18+
Production year 2007
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Fuji TV
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The Japanese animated series "Mononoke" tells the story of a mysterious character known as the Apothecary. All that is known about him is that he is immortal. The Apothecary has dedicated his entire life to fighting Mononoke with the help of his magical sword. He is a dark-skinned young man with long locks of hair, and his skin is adorned with shimmering patterns. The Apothecary constantly finds himself in the presence of enraged spirits, where he begins to unravel their essence. Only by fully understanding the Mononoke can he defeat them.
Cast
Takahiro Sakurai
Daisuke Namikawa
Toshiko Fujita
Rie Tanaka
Kozo Shioya
Eiji Takemoto
Seasons
Mononoke - Season 1 Season 1
2007, 12 episodes
 
