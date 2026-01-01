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Modern Family
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Modern Family (2010)
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"Modern Family" cast
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Ed O'Neill
Jay Pritchett
Sofia Vergara
Gloria Delgado-Pritchett
Julie Bowen
Claire Dunphy
Ty Burrell
Phil Dunphy
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Mitchell Pritchett
Eric Stonestreet
Cameron Tucker
Nolan Gould
Luke Dunphy
Ariel Winter
Alex Dunphy
Sarah Hyland
Haley Dunphy
Rico Rodriguez
Manny Delgado
Danny Trejo
Jonathan McMurtry
Rachael Harris
Celia Weston
Mary Lynn Rajskub
Reid Ewing
Dylan Marshall
James Marsden
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