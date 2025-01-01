Menu
Modern Family quotes
Phil Dunphy
Gotta fix that step.
Gloria Delgado-Pritchett
Family is family. Whether it's the one you start out with, the one you end up with, or the family that you gain along the way.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ty Burrell
Sofia Vergara
