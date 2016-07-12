Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mob Psycho 100 Seasons Season 1 Episode 4

Mob Psycho 100 2016 episode 4 season 1

"Mob Psycho 100" season 1 all episodes
Self-Proclaimed Psychic: Reigen Arataka ~And Mob~
Season 1 / Episode 1 12 July 2016
Doubts about Youth ~The Telepathy Club Appears~
Season 1 / Episode 2 19 July 2016
An Invitation to a Meeting ~Simply Put, I Just Want to be Popular~
Season 1 / Episode 3 26 July 2016
Idiots Only Event ~Kin~
Season 1 / Episode 4 2 August 2016
OCHIMUSHA ~Psychic Powers and Me~
Season 1 / Episode 5 9 August 2016
Discord ~To Become One~
Season 1 / Episode 6 16 August 2016
Exaltation ~I've Obtained Loss~
Season 1 / Episode 7 23 August 2016
The Older Brother Bows ~Destructive Intent~
Season 1 / Episode 8 30 August 2016
Claw ~7th Division~
Season 1 / Episode 9 6 September 2016
The Heinous Aura ~Mastermind~
Season 1 / Episode 10 13 September 2016
Master ~Leader~
Season 1 / Episode 11 20 September 2016
Mob and Reigen
Season 1 / Episode 12 27 September 2016
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Моб Психо 100» хулиганы из школы Моба воюют за территорию с представителями другого учебного заведения. Когда конкуренты начинают проигрывать, они обращаются к своему предводителю, Теруки «Теру» Ханадзаву. 

