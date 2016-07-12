An Invitation to a Meeting ~Simply Put, I Just Want to be Popular~
Season 1 / Episode 326 July 2016
Idiots Only Event ~Kin~
Season 1 / Episode 42 August 2016
OCHIMUSHA ~Psychic Powers and Me~
Season 1 / Episode 59 August 2016
Discord ~To Become One~
Season 1 / Episode 616 August 2016
Exaltation ~I've Obtained Loss~
Season 1 / Episode 723 August 2016
The Older Brother Bows ~Destructive Intent~
Season 1 / Episode 830 August 2016
Claw ~7th Division~
Season 1 / Episode 96 September 2016
The Heinous Aura ~Mastermind~
Season 1 / Episode 1013 September 2016
Master ~Leader~
Season 1 / Episode 1120 September 2016
Mob and Reigen
Season 1 / Episode 1227 September 2016
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 10 серии сериала «Моб Психо 100» все представители банды бросаются вслед за Мобом и Теру. Они одержимы яростью, ведь подросткам удалось их одурачить. В это время Рицу и остальные пленники продолжают прокладывать свой путь к свободе.
