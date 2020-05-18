"World! Friendship! Chewing gum!" is a TV series by TNT and Good Story Media, made for all those nostalgic for the 90s. The main character, Sanka, steals and crashes the car of the local criminal authority's nephew, which forces his uncle, Alik, to get involved and handle the situation in his own way. Sanka's mother is unhappy with her gangster brother's interference, but she already has plenty of problems due to her immature husband, who dreams of becoming a writer. Together with old friends and a new girlfriend, Zhenya, Sanka tries to live a normal teenage life - just hanging out on the rooftop and calmly experiencing all the changes in his family and country during this challenging time.

