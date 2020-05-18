Menu
(2020 - …)

Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Streaming service Premier
Runtime 24 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"World! Friendship! Chewing gum!" is a TV series by TNT and Good Story Media, made for all those nostalgic for the 90s. The main character, Sanka, steals and crashes the car of the local criminal authority's nephew, which forces his uncle, Alik, to get involved and handle the situation in his own way. Sanka's mother is unhappy with her gangster brother's interference, but she already has plenty of problems due to her immature husband, who dreams of becoming a writer. Together with old friends and a new girlfriend, Zhenya, Sanka tries to live a normal teenage life - just hanging out on the rooftop and calmly experiencing all the changes in his family and country during this challenging time.
Мир! Дружба! Жвачка! - trailer третьего сезона
  trailer третьего сезона
Cast
Viktor Suhorukov
Sergey Nazarenko
Yevgeny Kharlanov
Aleksei Maklakov
Elena Simonova
Vladimir Timofeev
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
- Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
- Season 2 Season 2
2021, 8 episodes
 
- Season 3 Season 3
2023, 8 episodes
 
Season 4
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
Мария Левченко 4 July 2021, 19:01
Один из моих любимых сериалов, ведь он просто великолепен и передает всю ностальгию тех времен, да и по сути реальная история, которая могла произойти
Николай Федорин 9 June 2023, 10:25
Поскорее бы уже посмотреть новый сезон. Музыка в сериале хорошая, пробуждает добро в нутри, после суетливого дня...
